Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 53,459 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 53,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $193,284.00.

HROW opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

