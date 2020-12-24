Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Chairman Ophir Sternberg Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Chairman Ophir Sternberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPES opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.82 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opes Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opes Acquisition by 86.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Receive News & Ratings for Opes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit