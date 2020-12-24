Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Chairman Ophir Sternberg Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Chairman Ophir Sternberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPES opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.82 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opes Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opes Acquisition by 86.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

