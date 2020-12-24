OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 436,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 95,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

In related news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

