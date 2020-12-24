Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.11. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

