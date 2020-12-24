Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

