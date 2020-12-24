OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $54.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after buying an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,782. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $908.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.