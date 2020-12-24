OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $54.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KIDS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,782. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $908.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.70.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
