OSI Systems (OSIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2020 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – OSI Systems is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2020 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2020 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2020 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2020 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – OSI Systems is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2020 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. "

10/30/2020 – OSI Systems had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. 3,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

