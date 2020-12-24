Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.70.

OSMT opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

