Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTLK stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

