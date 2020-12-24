Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

