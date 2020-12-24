Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Trading Down 4.4%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,106,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 811,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.