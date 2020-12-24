Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.31.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $364.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.01. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

