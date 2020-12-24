Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

