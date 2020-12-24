Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 7,447 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 242,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares valued at $995,168. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.