Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,782 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.48.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CATY. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

