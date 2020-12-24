Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $316,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.