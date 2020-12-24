Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $322,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,416,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -260.17 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $48.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

