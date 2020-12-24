Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 239.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.85.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.