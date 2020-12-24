Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.15. 2,372,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,368,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 215,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

