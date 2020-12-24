Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $10.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

