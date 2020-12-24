PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading 1% Higher

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41.

PARK24 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.