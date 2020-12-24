Patientory Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,454.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $478,804.07 and approximately $20,454.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00336874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

PTOY is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

