Paul R. Auvil III Sells 25,000 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

