Paul R. Auvil III Sells 25,000 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit