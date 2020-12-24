Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of PAYX opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

