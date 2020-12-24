Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

