Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Paychex alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.