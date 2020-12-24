Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $210.00. The company traded as high as $211.07 and last traded at $210.56, with a volume of 1839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.12.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock valued at $83,768,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

