PCHAIN Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and IDEX. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $36,039.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00328796 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,208,513 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

