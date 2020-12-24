PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Major Shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys 230,000 Shares of Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 230,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $604,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,491,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,742,539.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,565,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,069,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.