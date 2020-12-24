Peet DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $820,532.33 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Peet DeFi token can now be purchased for about $21.39 or 0.00090868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $820,532.33 and approximately $24,550.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00690374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00182039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00372015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100149 BTC.

Peet DeFi Token Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,356 tokens. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Token Trading

