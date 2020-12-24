Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $324.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.62 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $276.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,802 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $140.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

