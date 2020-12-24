Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.30. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,062,560 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of £172.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

