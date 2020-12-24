Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of PFGC opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

