Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.80. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 64,742 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

