Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Approximately 213,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 958,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.34 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.63.

About Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

