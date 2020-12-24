Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

