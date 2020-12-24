Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Photronics worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Photronics by 222.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Photronics by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226,162 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Photronics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 137.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PLAB opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

