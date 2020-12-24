Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

