Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 11,008 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $398,509.96.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

