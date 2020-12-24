Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 2,004,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,817,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

