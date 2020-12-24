Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

