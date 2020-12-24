Piper Sandler Boosts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $3.25

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RES has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Analysts predict that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

