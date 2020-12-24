Piper Sandler Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $97.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit