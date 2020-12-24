Piper Sandler Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $97.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

