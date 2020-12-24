Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

