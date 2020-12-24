Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 8.5%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

