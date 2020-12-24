Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 8.5%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

About Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit