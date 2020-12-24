Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $815,314.24 and $1,811.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00679037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00152368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00374077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00095745 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

