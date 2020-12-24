Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $536.27

Shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.27 and traded as high as $537.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $520.00, with a volume of 2,865 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £239.53 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 536.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 540.58.

Porvair plc (PRV.L) Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

