Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Potash America shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Potash America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAM)

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

