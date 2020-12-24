PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been moving up in the past month. The company has a diversified products offering and geographical presence. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from these restructuring efforts will act as a positive catalyst for the company and will likely support its margins. The company’s recent acquisitions will provide it with a broader range of technology as well as products to grow its business. The company has performed in-line with the industry it belongs to. However, it faces headwinds from soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume in aerospace business also remains under pressure. PPG Industries expects total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down low-to-mid-single digit percentage.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.56. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

