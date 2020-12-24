Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 1,648,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 699,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $490.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

