Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 1,648,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 699,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $490.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
